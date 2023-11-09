First ‘Masters of the Air’ trailer: Austin Butler stars in a World War II epic

AppleTV+ has dropped its first trailer for its upcoming series "Masters of the Air," and to say it's every bit as action-packed as anticipated.

The series stars a slew of famous faces like Austin Butler, Callum Turner and Rafferty Law and follows the real-life stories of the 100th Bomb Group, known as the "Bloody Hundredth," which flew in the 8th Air Force during World War II. These young men, who became famous for their daylight bombing missions, ultimately helped destroy Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich.

“Masters of the Air” is produced by Hollywood heavyweights Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, following their success with previous shows about WWII like “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific.”

The series, which has been in the making for nearly a decade, is based on the book of the same name by Donald L. Miller, and its screenplay was written by John Orloff. It features nine episodes and also stars Nate Mann, Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross and Branden Cook.

Editor's note: Melas' grandfather, Frank Murphy, is portrayed as one of the characters in the series.