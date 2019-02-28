Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 28, 2019, 3:12 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

And now we know just who was behind the mask.

After nine episodes, the first season of Fox's "The Masked Singer" has decided upon a winner, and it's the Monster! Er, that is, T-Pain!

T-Pain loses his head alongside "The Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon after winning the show's first season. FOX

The rapper and producer removed his costume's head following the performances of the final three performers, who also included the Peacock and the Bee, to accept the Golden Mask trophy.

“I am so excited about this reveal!” host Nick Cannon said, who said he knew who it was from the first song. In fact, he even wrote down his guess before the singer was revealed.

The one-eyed, horned monster performed a version of Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do it," and even provided a little choreography.

"From Day 1, we immediately fell in love with your talent and sense of humor," said judge Jenny McCarthy on the show. Guesses as to who might be behind the fur included Tyrese Gibson or Jamie Foxx.

"The Monster" (aka T-Pain) charmed judges with his voice and dance steps. FOX

"Are you kidding me? T-Pain?" actor, comedian and host on the show Ken Jeong exclaimed.

"It feels so good to be able to do what I love and do it freely," said T-Pain in the suit. "I have always wanted to perform without the fear of being judged."

Well, except that he was being judged. But he won!

So who were the two runners up?

Turns out legendary soul singer Gladys Knight had been singing from inside the Bee, while the Peacock was none other than Donny Osmond.

And for those keeping tally, the other unmasked singers from previous weeks were: Rumer Willis (Lion); Joey Fatone (Rabbit); La Toya Jackson (Alien); talk-show host Ricki Lake (Raven); Tori Spelling (Unicorn); Margaret Cho (Poodle); Terry Bradshaw (Deer); Tommy Chong (Pineapple); and Antonio Brown (Hippo).

The show, which is based on a South Korean show that premiered in 2015, "The King of Mask Singer," has turned into a surprise hit — even inspiring a parody from Ellen DeGeneres and a TODAY segment in which Kathie Lee Gifford dressed up in a lion costume!

And good news for fans: it's already been renewed for a second season.