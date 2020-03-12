We can bear-ly believe it.

Fans of the mystery singing competition “The Masked Singer” were blown away Wednesday night when Sarah Palin was unmasked as the Bear, the latest costumed star to be eliminated.

The former Alaska governor got the boot after she sang “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot, making her the first contestant from Group C to get axed.

“This might be the most shocked I’ve ever been on this show,” host Nick Cannon said after Palin took off her mask.

The former Republican vice presidential nominee, 56, said choosing to be the Bear was a no-brainer.

“The bear is part of my nickname growing up, and the whole ‘Mama Bear’ thing, and they’re in Alaska,” she said. “You know, there are bear(s) in our front yard, so Bear was easy.”

The "Masked Singer" judges were stunned to find out the Bear's identity was Sarah Palin! FOX

The judges were flummoxed trying to figure out her identity.

Based on clues, Nicole Scherzinger guessed the Bear was Christina Applegate, while Jenny McCarthy thought it was Candace Cameron Bure. Ken Jeong believed it was Cameron Bure’s “Fuller House” co-star Jodie Sweetin, and Robin Thicke had a feeling the Bear was Tina Fey, who is known for her Palin impression.

Palin took to Twitter to let everyone know she had a great time appearing on the show.

🙈Yep... t’was me behind the #BearMask, I LOVED singing on The Masked Singer stage ~ it truly was a blast (now that it’s over!!) Great to work with the BEST producers & crew, many of whom have been so good to our family over the years. pic.twitter.com/BQkEFmYTaO — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) March 12, 2020

"Yep... t’was me behind the #BearMask, I LOVED singing on The Masked Singer stage ~ it truly was a blast (now that it’s over!!) Great to work with the BEST producers & crew, many of whom have been so good to our family over the years," she wrote.

And why, exactly, did she agree to show off her pipes on the show?

Figured I’d do it because, well, this is America! And don’t you have to conquer a major reality show before big-time politics?! 😊 - SP #TheMaskedSinger — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) March 12, 2020

“Figured I’d do it because, well, this is America! And don’t you have to conquer a major reality show before big-time politics?!” she joked on Twitter.

Twitter was certainly wowed by Palin rapping on the show.

Sarah Palin was rapping about liking big butts on #TheMaskedSinger what even is 2020 pic.twitter.com/fIF7kUDs1S — Annalise (@ahnahleesah) March 12, 2020

"Sarah Palin was rapping about liking big butts on #TheMaskedSinger what even is 2020," one person wrote.

I'm impressed that Sarah Palin knows all the words to Baby Got Back. I was not expecting that at all. #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/Jx984j6Bkf — Snoop Joshy Josh (@JoshMarino420) March 12, 2020

"I'm impressed that Sarah Palin knows all the words to Baby Got Back. I was not expecting that at all," someone else commented.

Never in a million years would I have guessed that Sarah Palin would rap every word of Baby Got Back in a pink bear costume. I've watched it multiple times and I still don't really believe it! 😲🤯 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/hVZ7j9vDiF — Vereen (@reeni354) March 12, 2020

"Never in a million years would I have guessed that Sarah Palin would rap every word of Baby Got Back in a pink bear costume. I've watched it multiple times and I still don't really believe it!" another person wrote.