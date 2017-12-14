From Mary Tyler Moore to Tom Petty: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2017

share tweet pin email

The smiling girl from "Happy Days." The woman who could turn the world on with her smile. The rocker who wouldn't back down. The R&B legend who "duck walked," and another who found his thrills on Blueberry Hill.

It's inevitable: Every year will take some of our greats from us, and 2017 has been no different. From Erin Moran to Mary Tyler Moore, Tom Petty to Chuck Berry and Fats Domino, these legends live on in the recordings they left behind.

They also live on in our hearts and minds. Here is just a sampling of some of the icons we lost this past year — all of whom changed our lives, one way or the other.