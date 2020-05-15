Mary-Kate Olsen can't file for divorce right now after judge deems it nonessential

A judge has determined that Mary-Kate Olsen cannot file for divorce from husband Olivier Sarkozy in New York City right now because the proceedings are considered "not essential."

With the New York courts having been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, the fashion mogul and former "Full House" child star filed an emergency petition for divorce under the "essential matter procedure" last week but was denied by a judge.

Mary-Kate Olsen had her request to file for divorce from Olivier Sarkozy denied by a New York judge who deemed it "not essential" during the pandemic. Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

The request, which was first reported by The New York Post, was initially filed on April 17 and then refiled last week as an emergency matter.

"Only essential/emergency matters are allowed to be filed," Lucian Chalfen, director of public information for the Office of Court Administration, told NBC News in a statement.

"The original filing was rejected by the New York County Clerk because they did not follow the essential matter procedure. They refiled under the essential matter procedure and the matter was referred to an ex parte State Supreme Court Judge. He just decided that it is not essential so they can’t file anything at this point."

Olsen's representatives did not comment when reached by NBC News.

She claimed in her application that it was an emergency because Sarkozy expected her to move out of their home by Monday.

"I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well," she wrote in the filing, according to The New York Post.

Olsen, 33, has been married to Sarkozy, 50, a French banker and brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, since 2015.