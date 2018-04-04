Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's sister responds to those 'Fuller House' rumors

share tweet pin email

Elizabeth Olsen looks so much like her siblings, twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, that the trio could almost pass for triplets.

But that doesn't mean they're all interchangeable.

FilmMagic, Getty Images Actress Elizabeth Olsen and her designer sisters, twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

In fact, when the "Avengers: Infinity War" star learned that there were rumors that she would take on their former "Full House" role for the popular Netflix spinoff "Fuller House," she found the idea of it just plain "weird."

The buzz began when the classic sitcom's cast decided to get together again for the sequel series and soon learned that there would be nothing "Full" about the reunion. Actresses-turned-designers Mary-Kate and Ashley simply weren't interested in reprising the role of Michelle Tanner.

Getty Images Michelle Tanner, in this instance, played by Ashley Olsen in 1993.

As for Elizabeth, she didn't appreciate becoming part of the casting conversation.

"That was weird, because it was also like, 'Leave me out of this. This has nothing to do with me,'" she explained during a recent episode of the "Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino" podcast.

Basically, she thought, "How rude!" (Sure, wrong Tanner, but accurate sentiment.)

"I had to answer questions about it immediately after," she continued. "I was doing press, and I was like, 'I don’t know what anyone’s talking about. Stop talking to me about this.'"

So, where did the casting buzz come from in the first place? A pretty reliable source — as in "Fuller House" producer and star John Stamos, aka Uncle Jesse.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link John Stamos 'heartbroken' Olsen twins won't be in 'Fuller House' Play Video - 0:26 John Stamos 'heartbroken' Olsen twins won't be in 'Fuller House' Play Video - 0:26

After the twins had turned them down, "I said, 'Call the sister (Elizabeth Olsen). Ask her," Stamos told Andy Cohen during a 2016 interview on Sirius XM.

But he readily admitted that it never went past the phone call phase.

"We talked to her agent and her agent was like, 'Come on, she’s not going to do that,' but we did call her agent," he said.