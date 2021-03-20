Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's powerful advice to their sister Elizabeth is going viral

When it comes to sisterly advice, it doesn’t get much better than this.

A clip of Elizabeth Olsen from a resurfaced interview from "Off Camera with Sam Jones" revealing some wisdom that her older sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley, gave her is going viral on TikTok for its powerful message. The video has reached over 500,000 views in less than a week.

Mary-Kate Olsen, Elizabeth Olsen and Ashley Olsen on July 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Donato Sardella / Getty Images

The “WandaVision” star sat down with Jones back in 2018 and revealed the piece of vital advice that her sisters gave her that's she's taken with her throughout life. Olsen, 32, was asked by Jones if she had a mantra that she learned from her family that “still holds true in the way you conduct yourself or the way you conduct business?”

“I think there are two things,” she said. “Something my sisters always say, which might have come from my father at one point — my dad, I don’t know — is that ‘no’ is a full sentence."

"And I really like that, especially as a woman," she added. "You can just say ‘no,’ and I just really like that in all aspects of life.”

Olsen went on to explain that the other piece of advice she has taken with her stems directly from her father.

"The other thing is, because my dad is a golfer, the mind of a golfer is like the mind of a Buddhist," she said. "You have to be really present and you have to really let go of your last hand. If it's bad or if it's good, it doesn't matter. You can't have an attachment to it."

She continued, adding, "And my dad would always say to try and beat your last best score, that you're only competing against yourself, you're not competing against anyone else. And that's what golfers do."

“Yes, they're competing but they're competing against their own scores and their own handicap and their own last best round," she said. "But it's that idea that you're not in competition with anyone else except to improve yourself, and I think that's something that's always had a big impression on me."

Olsen was able to give a wink to her sisters in a meta television moment through her recent work. “Wandavision” gave a clever nod to “Full House” as Wanda (Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) travel through the decades and pay homage to some classic sitcoms in the show.

"We have a wink (to 'Full House'), but it's mostly a 'Family Ties' reference that episode," Olsen told "Access Hollywood" in January. "That was most of their inspiration for that specific episode, but we do wink a bit. You can't not (wink) — it was a very big show!"

Olsen opened up to Parade in January about how watching her sisters on set when she was a child affected her decision to enter the industry later in life rather than as a child.

“What I saw my sisters do was work, not play, and I really enjoyed ballet, and I really enjoyed playing sports,” she explained. “It took away from that experience. My dad quite literally asked me to write a pros and cons list so that I could make an informed decision at the age of — I think I was in fourth grade, so you’re nine I think. So I wrote a pros and cons list and I decided that it was more important for me to be able to do extracurriculars.”

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen of "WandaVision." Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

She pushed off the “desire to be an actor” until she was in high school, participating in a school play at age 16, explaining, “My way in to being OK with the want of being an actor was through the theater, because it felt more academic and it felt less like the experience of celebrity and whatever it is.”

When she did eventually begin to pursue acting, Olsen admitted in an interview with Grazia in February that she understood the weight that her last name would hold in the industry based on her sisters' success.

“Nepotism is a thing and I’m very aware of it,” she said. “And of course, I’ve always wanted to do it alone.”

