Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 30, 2019, 8:09 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Joe Fay

She's back!

Mary Halsey, who Missy Elliott dubbed her "funky white sister" after she went viral for her cover of "Work It" last summer, returned to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Wednesday to talk about her new, healthy lifestyle and perform Nicki Minaj's hit song "Anaconda."

"This hole I never could fill in my life ... it's been filled by all the love I'm getting from everybody," Halsey, who has lost 30 pounds, said. She said the weight is "just dropping off" by cutting back on carbs and staying busy.

Halsey, who appeared on the show last year after "Work It went viral, reminisced about the experience, as well as her time on the American Music Awards red carpet, where she interviewed Cardi B while serving as a correspondent for DeGeneres.

Halsey performs "Anaconda." Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Halsey also opened up about how her "15 minutes of fame" are still ongoing six months later, having recently been named one of the Top 10 Rhode Islanders of the Year for 2018 by Rhode Island Monthly.

Of course, the karaoke star couldn't go on the show without performing again. She grabbed her horn and treated the studio audience to her rendition of "Anaconda."

After another rock star performance, DeGeneres gave Halsey her birthday present: two tickets to the 2019 Grammy Awards on February 10.

Who knows, maybe a performance from the awards show will inspire Halsey's next viral video!