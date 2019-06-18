Jill Dillard honored the memory of her grandmother Mary Duggar by sharing photos from Mary's "beautiful" funeral held on Monday.

The "Counting On" star took to Instagram to share a gallery of pics showing Duggar family members big and small celebrating the life of the family matriarch, whom viewers came to know as Grandma Mary and who died of an accidental drowning.

"Yesterday was a very hard, yet beautiful day. The service was lovely and very honoring to my Grandma and the one she loved more than anyone or anything else, Jesus Christ!" Dillard wrote in her emotional post.

"So many family members and friends came together and organized, supported and remembered the amazing woman she was! And thanks to all y’all for the kind words and prayers too!" she continued.

Dillard went on to say that the service featured both rain and a rainbow — which her grandmother would have liked.

"It started raining right before the graveside service and then there was a beautiful rainbow ... 'a sign of God’s faithfulness', as Grandma would always say!" she wrote.

She ended on a hopeful note by vowing to reunite with her grandmother someday.

"We’ll see you in heaven, Grandma! I know you’re enjoying your time with Jesus before the rest of us arrive!" she wrote.

The photos allow fans a glance at the funeral program and include an intimate shot of Duggar men carrying Mary's coffin. A video of family members gathered together onstage singing "Amazing Grace" is also featured.

Mary Duggar died June 9 of an accidental drowning at her home in Arkansas at age 78.

She was the paternal grandmother to the massive clan featured on TLC's “19 Kids and Counting” and “Counting On” and appeared onscreen often with her family.

After her grandmother died, Dillard broke the news to fans in a touching post.

"My heart breaks. My grandma died suddenly today!" she wrote.

She went on to call her grandmother "a feisty, incredible woman."

"I know she was ready to check outta here and get her new body in heaven before the old one started giving her too much trouble!" she wrote, adding, "We miss you so much!!"