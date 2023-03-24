Martha Stewart reveals her top 2 red flags to look out for when dating

Martha Stewart’s love life has been a source of curiosity for many fans over the years. Remember when she said she'd be open to date Pete Davidson? Now the domestic doyenne is giving the scoop on what turns her off in a relationship.

Stewart, 81, revealed her top two red flags when it comes to dating.

“Bad breath and cheap,” she told E! Insider Shop.

“When I mean cheap, I mean not generous,” she added.

Martha Stewart attends DesignMiami on Nov. 30th, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. What's noticeably absent in this photo? A special someone. Manny Hernandez / Getty Images

However it doesn't appear that Stewart will be dating anytime soon. The businesswoman says her schedule is packed right now, which makes it challenging to date.

“I know a lot of eligible men,” she said. “I think they really want a woman who will take care of them, so I’m still not quite in that position where I can take care of a man full-time because I work too much.

“And that’s my big problem. I think that If I analyze my life, I think the work has taken precedence over the romance. And I think a lot of people are in that position. I have a hard time making room for both and it’s not the highest priority that I have a boyfriend, but it would be nice.”

Stewart also has some ideas about the perfect date, which underscores the whole not being cheap thing she laid out.

“I’d like to go someplace. I’d like to have a lovely dinner in a good place, a good restaurant,” she said.

She continues: “I’d like to, maybe if it’s daytime, maybe take a nice hike... I’d like to go on a nice big boat someplace. I’d love to travel by boat. I like to explore. I’d like to go helicoptering, too. Helicoptering is a lot of fun. I love to see places from the air.”

Stewart also shared her most important lesson about love.

“The biggest lesson on love is you gotta have time,” she said. “You got to make time.”

In addition to her affinity for Davidson, Stewart has admitted to having a crush on Brad Pitt.

“I’ve been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram. He’s called Brad Pitt,” she said in November on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while noting she has looked at fan club photos of the star on the social networking site. “And I just sort of melt when I look at those pictures. I mean, he is so cute.”

While she may have a celebrity crush or two, Stewart makes it clear that she would never pursue a relationship with someone who’s involved with someone else.

“I’ve never been a homewrecker. I’ve tried really hard not to be,” she said in July 2022 on Chelsea Handler’s podcast, “Dear Chelsea” when speaking about a crush she had on the husband of someone she knows. “I have not taken anybody up on it. And that’s really where that’s where I meet men. They’re all married to friends of mine or something like that.”