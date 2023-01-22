Martha Stewart reveals she’s still swooning over pics of this actor

When it comes to celebrity crushes, Martha Stewart has had her eye on one main dish.

Stewart spoke to Entertainment Tonight at her Las Vegas restaurant where she played the game “Sip and Spill.” The 81-year-old played along, revealing to the outlet which celebrity she can't stop looking at photos of.

“I was asked this question last week, it was Brad Pitt because I was looking at pictures of him on Instagram and he looks so great,” she said. “I think he’s aging beautifully. Sorry, Brad, you’re still young but you are getting older.”

Even if Stewart doesn't get a chance to go on a date with Pitt, she said she'd be just as happy having him as a guest on her eponymous podcast. She explained, “I would love that. You know, he loves architecture and stuff. I could talk to him about a lot of things. He likes wine, too.”

This isn’t the first time that Stewart has gushed about Pitt in recent months.

In November, the lifestyle expert appeared on “The Tonight Show” and was asked by host Jimmy Fallon if she gets starstruck when she meets other celebrities.

“I’ve been sort of fascinated with this very handsome young boy on Instagram — he’s called Brad Pitt,” she said, explaining that she likes to look at photos of the actor on Instagram posted by fan accounts. “And I just sort of melt when I look at those pictures. I mean, he is so cute.”

During the interview on Jan. 20, Stewart was also given the opportunity to pick between Drake and Pete Davidson. However, Stewart said it was “hard to choose” between both men.

“They’re very, very different people,” she explained. “One is a funny man. One is a song man. They’re very different and they’re both extremely attractive and pleasant and fun to be with. And charming fellows.”

Stewart famously posed with Davidson and his now ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, at the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 30 last year, sharing the snap on Instagram.

Days later, Stewart called into TODAY to talk about Davidson and his then relationship with the Skims founder. During her appearance, she said of the couple, “He’s an adorable guy. He’s funny and nice and pleasant. And Kim looks gorgeous, as usual. Very jealous of her, of course.”

Hoda Kotb took the opportunity to ask Stewart her opinion about why women are so drawn to the former “Saturday Night Live” star, to which she delivered a detailed response.

“He’s just a skinny, kind of homely, really nice guy,” she explained. “He was cuter when he had when he had longer curly hair. If you look at my Instagram, you see a little skit he did for me when we were doing the roast, but he’s charming and he’s nice and I don’t think he’s a big deal problem. He’s just a lovely guy. And we were having a lovely time.”

During an October appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” after host Drew Barrymore suggested Stewart go on a date with Davidson, she said he was “sort of cute.”

However, after some back and forth with Barrymore about “The King of Staten Island” star, Stewart ultimately said that Davidson was not necessarily boyfriend material for her, adding, “He’s like my lost son.”