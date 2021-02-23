Martha Stewart regrets not hosting 'SNL': 'I'd like that on my résumé'

Martha Stewart has had an epic career by most standards, but the 79-year-old does regret one missed opportunity in particular.

In 2004, the lifestyle guru and businesswoman was convicted on multiple felony charges, including conspiracy and obstruction of justice, and served a five-month sentence in a federal prison. Afterwards, she also served several months of home confinement and probation.

During this time, Stewart was offered the chance to host "Saturday Night Live," but she wasn't able to seize the opportunity, and she says that's something she still thinks about to this day.

“My only big regret that I can talk about is that 'Saturday Night Live' asked me to host. My probation officer wouldn’t give me the time,” she told Harper's Bazaar in a new interview. “That really pissed me off, because I would have loved to have hosted 'Saturday Night Live.' I’d like that on my résumé.”

Stewart looks glam in the new issue of Harper's Bazaar. Courtesy Cass Bird

Stewart has been open about her time in prison and even recently revealed that she still has the poncho she was photographed in when she was released. During her revealing interview with Harper's Bazaar, the media mogul claimed that she was mentally strong when she entered prison and said the experience made her even stronger.

“It was a very serious happening in my life. I take it very seriously,” she said. “I’m not bitter about it, but …. My daughter knows all the problems that resulted because of that. There’s a lot.”

Stewart's stint in prison also led to a close friendship with the rapper Snoop Dogg, who described her as "the big sister I never had" during an interview with NBC’s Harry Smith in 2019.

Stewart sure makes a little black dress look stunning. Courtesy Cass Bird

Stewart's prison experience slowed her career down for a while, but after a temporary lull, the lifestyle guru has been hitting the acceleration button ever since. In 2020, she debuted a new HGTV show called "Martha Knows Best" and she's currently operating her business from her farm.

So, what's next for the industry veteran? Well, she plans to launch a CBD skin care line after the successful launch of her CBD line of gummies, oil drops and softgels.

Stewart's photo shoot was nothing short of fabulous. Courtesy Cass Bird

With no plans of slowing down anytime soon, Stewart offered some strong career advice for other aspiring entrepreneurs.

“I’ve said it so many times, but take your life into your own hands. Don’t let other people direct you. Know what you want. I really believe in that,” she said.