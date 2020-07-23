Martha Stewart is 'planting seeds of sass' in trailer for new HGTV show

When it comes to gardening, Martha Stewart really knows best, and now the lifestyle guru is proving it in a new series for HGTV.

The 78-year-old is giving fans an inside look at all the projects she's tackling this summer at her Bedford, New York, farm in the aptly titled "Martha Knows Best," which premieres July 31.

In a new teaser for the show, Stewart can be seen driving a tractor around the farm, mowing its massive fields and getting her hands dirty in the garden.

"I have 150 f---in' acres that have to be planted," she declared.

Stewart will also surprise amateur gardeners and help them cultivate their own outdoor spaces in the new show, which she shot during quarantine.

"Gardening is something to be learned. It doesn't come naturally to everybody," she explains in the trailer.

Stewart will also offer her celebrity friends some tips for tackling home projects. Several of her famous pals make cameos in the show, including Jay Leno, Lupita Nyong'o, Richard Gere and, of course, Snoop Dogg. In the trailer, Stewart calls up the rapper and jokes, "Hey Snoop, I'm doing a pot show."

"What? You can teach me how to grow my own herbs," he replies.

Stewart, who was married to Andrew Stewart from 1961 to 1990, also offers some cheeky relationship advice in the trailer.

"The couple that gardens together stays together. Except for me, my husband ran off. He didn't like gardening very much," she quips.

The media mogul first let fans know about the upcoming series on Instagram last month, when she shared a photo of herself in her makeup chair while filming.

"So great to have @daisybeautytoye back from quarantine to do my makeup!!!!! We are working on a new HGTV garden show. Hush hush!" she wrote.

Stewart also expressed her excitement for the new show in a recent statement.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with HGTV on Martha Knows Best and sharing everything I have been working on at my home during quarantine,” she said. “The show focuses on many aspects of everyday living and home keeping with the goal to teach and inspire viewers to incorporate what works for them into their own homes.”

Earlier this week, Stewart gave fans a look at her gorgeous outdoor space when she shared a poolside selfie and followed up with a sneak peek at the grounds of her property in East Hampton, New York.

Looks like she's making the most of her time in quarantine!