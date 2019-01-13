Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Marguerite Ward

Maroon 5 will be rocking the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII halftime show, and if the band's preview video is any indication, the performance will be one to remember!

The band will be joined by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi, the NFL announced on Sunday.

Maroon 5 has sold more than 53 million albums and has won three Grammy Awards. Lead singer Adam Levine and fellow band members Jesse Camichael, Mickey Madden, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton and Sam Farrar are best known for "Girls Like You," featuring Cardi B, "This Love," "She Will Be Loved," among many other hits.

This will be the band's first time performing for the half time show, following Justin Timberlake last year and Lady Gaga in 2017.

The news follows months of speculation that Levine and crew might take the stage for the big game. When asked by Ellen DeGeneres on her show in November whether he was performing the Super Bowl, Levine quipped “whoever is lucky enough to get that gig probably is gonna crush it."

The performers will have to grapple with the #TakeAKnee controversy led by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick protesting racial injustice and police brutality.

According to reports, Scott has announced that he’s partnered with the NFL to donate $500,000 to his charity of choice, which he apparently demanded before signing on for the Super Bowl. The charity Scott chose is Dream Corps, an organization that works on issues such as prison reform and helping young people from disadvantaged communities learn to code.

We cannot wait for the show!