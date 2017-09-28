Maroon 5 is back in the swim with gorgeous video for 'What Lovers Do'

share tweet pin email

OK, in case you'd forgotten: Maroon 5 lead singer (and "The Voice" coach) Adam Levine is a big fan of mermaids.

The men of "Maroon 5."

So it should come as no surprise that in his band's latest video, "What Lovers Do," he spends a certain amount of time in the water: on a Jet Ski, surfing, that kind of thing. But he's not done yet at all ... because suddenly, there's a mermaid to splash around with!

The video, which TODAY got an exclusive peek at on Thursday, apparently takes place in a dream. But we're liking this imaginary world of the band's and Levine's. And if you're wondering who the beauty is hanging ten with our man Levine, well it's none other than R&B singer SZA, who appears on the song.

Be sure to take a look at the full video right here — and mark your calendars for Thursday, Nov. 2 when Maroon 5 will be here on the TODAY plaza!

