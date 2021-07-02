Marlon Wayans reveals Paris and Nicky Hilton inspired 'White Chicks'

Who knew just how inspirational Paris Hilton and her sister Nicky could be?

Marlon Wayans did, and he revealed on Friday that the Hilton sisters were actually the basis for the two lead characters he and Shawn Wayans played in 2004's "White Chicks"!

Posing in a photo with Paris, who wore a plunging neckline and long pink dress, Wayans wrote in the caption that it was Shawn who got the ball rolling. "The original 'white chick' and I… funny story one day my brother @therealdjsw1 calls me at 3am saying 'marlon we should play white chicks'".

After responding, "You high?" Marlon, 48, recalled that the next day, Shawn shared a magazine with Paris and Nicky on the cover. "I immediately got it," he wrote. "They were so big and was the gateway to pop culture send up. We did that film in good spirit to celebrate a special time in all of our lives."

Marlon and Shawn Waylon in "White Chicks," and their muses Paris and Nicky Hilton at a fashion event in New York in 2020. Alamy, Getty Images

Continued Marlon, "So thank you paris and Nikki (sic) for being muses. Love ya. When we do #whitechicks2 'let's go shopping'"

For those who may not remember, Marlon and Shawn played FBI agents who went undercover while chaperoning white socialites. But after an accident that requires the real socialites to stay indoors, the agents decide to attend an event as the socialites, Brittany and Tiffany.

Keenen Ivory Wayans directed and wrote the story with Marlon and Shawn (and a few others), and all three co-produced (with a few others). It was a family affair and required a lot of great hair and makeup work. The film ended up earning $113 million at the box office worldwide (and only cost $37 million to make), so it clearly found an audience. (A sequel has been long buzzed about, but never materialized.)

And, it turns out, both of the film's muses have a good sense of humor about the whole thing.

"Great seeing you last night," Paris, 40, wrote in the comments. "That movie was hilarious AF. Love you too bro and yes let us know"

Added Nicky, 37, "Happy we could be a source of inspiration! 'White Chicks'2?"

Marlon Wayans at the Saban Community Clinic's 43rd Annual Dinner Gala in Beverly Hills, California in 2019. Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Last October, Marlon told People magazine, "People always say, 'Could you do a 'White Chicks 2' now?' I think definitely. A good joke is when you can make the people you're parodying laugh. Who loves 'White Chicks' the most? White chicks. In this environment, in this climate, we all need something to laugh at about ourselves."