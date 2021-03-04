IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 clever cleaning solutions that take the hassle out of chores

Listen to the 1st episode of Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue's new podcast

Listen as the couple interviews Viola Davis and Julius Tennon.
Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue
Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue attend The Paley Center For Media Presents: Annual Benefit Dinner Honoring Tim Armstrong on May 15, 2013 in New York.TODAY Illustration / Getty Images
By Michele Leone

Actress Marlo Thomas and her husband of 40 years, legendary talk show host Phil Donahue, are teaming up in a new podcast called "Double Date," where the two interview celebrity couples about relationships. And you can get a first listen right now!

Check out the first episode of the podcast below, in which Marlo and Phil interview actress Viola Davis and her husband, actor Julius Tennon. Hear everything from who leaves the bathroom a disaster zone to Viola's go-to advice for friends before they get married.

Michele Leone