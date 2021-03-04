Listen to the 1st episode of Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue's new podcast

Actress Marlo Thomas and her husband of 40 years, legendary talk show host Phil Donahue, are teaming up in a new podcast called "Double Date," where the two interview celebrity couples about relationships. And you can get a first listen right now!

Check out the first episode of the podcast below, in which Marlo and Phil interview actress Viola Davis and her husband, actor Julius Tennon. Hear everything from who leaves the bathroom a disaster zone to Viola's go-to advice for friends before they get married.