Mark Wahlberg’s film history is full of leading women, but there’s only one who really matters: Rhea Durham.

The “Ted” actor’s wife of 14 years, Durham is the proud mom of four children, and one scroll through her Instagram reveals that she loves animals, sports — especially football and basketball — and her Hollywood husband.

Rhea Durham and Mark Wahlberg attend the premiere of "The Family Plan" in Las Vegas on Dec. 13, 2023. Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images

But before meeting Wahlberg in the early 2000s, Durham was forging her own path in the entertainment industry. An in-demand model, she was gracing the pages of top magazines and the runways of haute designers.

Read on for more about Durham — including how she met her leading man, where they had their first date and what they've said about parenting.

How did Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham meet?

In 2001, Durham and Wahlberg met at a press junket. He later told People that after their first date, he knew she was the one.

“We met in New York City,” he said in 2009. “I asked her if she wanted to come out with me, and she said yes. Then I asked her if she wanted to come to church with me the next morning, and she said yes again. So that was our first date: St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York.”

In August 2009, Durham and Wahlberg married in a private ceremony at a Catholic church in Beverly Hills. By then, the couple already had three children, who were present at the wedding, per People.

Wahlberg later revealed in 2018 that he credits his wife with helping him "become the man that I am."

“I owe a lot to my wife. She has helped me become the man that I am and created a beautiful life for me and our children,” Wahlberg told The Sun. “I also knew that she loved me for who I am and that she was someone I could trust. Until I met her, I wasn’t ready to have a family.”

What does Rhea Durham do for a living?

Before becoming a wife and mom, Durham spent her time modeling. In the late ‘90s, she appeared in global fashion magazines including French Vogue and Elle and walked runways for brands like Victoria’s Secret.

It’s a career that began at the age of 14 for Durham, who is originally from Florida.

“I got started — somebody found me in a mall. In a shopping mall when I was 14,” she said in a 1997 interview with Video Fashion. “I went to Paris when I was 17."

Modeling scout Ward Cottrell told the Orlando Sentinel that “her look was so of-the-moment. She has a classical beauty, but it’s just ‘off’ enough to be edgy. That’s catapulted her to the top. It’s a timing thing — the right look at the right time.”

In 2000 and 2001, Durham walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows.

In 2018, she launched her own handbag line, named Ella Grace after her two daughters. The line is now out of production.

In addition to modeling, Durham can be seen on the small screen. According to IMDb, she guest-starred as herself on a 2001 episode of “Spin City,” called “The Wedding Scammer.” She also appeared on the 2014 reality show, "Wahlburgers," starring her husband.

How many children do Mark Wahlberg and his wife have?

Durham and Wahlberg have four children together: Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 14.

The family of six recently moved from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. Talking to "E! News" in April about the move, Wahlberg said that now his kids can pursue their dreams.

“They love Vegas,” the “Family Plan” actor said. “I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career, and now it’s time for them to pursue theirs."

Wahlberg told TODAY.com in November that his family has found a strong community through the move.

“I miss California, I miss the weather, but the kids are thriving (in Las Vegas),” Wahlberg said.

In an interview with "The Talk," Wahlberg said the change in location was to “give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams" — including his youngest daughter's goal of becoming an equestrian.

Grace is training to be an Olympian, leading the proud dad, famous for his early mornings, to praise her dedication.

"My daughter, believe it or not, is more disciplined than me,” Wahlberg told "E! News" in November.

Rhea is a proud mom and wife — and her Instagram proves it

Durham often shares her love for her family with the world through social media. From pics of the crew at a football game to digital holiday snapshots, there is no shortage of family fun.

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham attend the 2017 Super Bowl in Houston, Texas. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

But she’s also not afraid to share the occasional thirst trap of her husband.

In December, the mom of four took to Instagram to share a picture of Wahlberg in a red-light therapy session, wearing very little clothing. She captioned the image, “You’re welcome.”