Source: TODAY
By Francesca Gariano

Mark Wahlberg took a break from his fitness-related content to share a special family throwback picture to celebrate his brother’s 25th wedding anniversary.

The “Instant Family” actor took to Instagram to post an old family photo including brother Bob (born Robert) Wahlberg and his wife of over two decades, Gina.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B27V-QBB8gl

Happy 25th anniversary to my brother Bob and his beautiful wife Gina,” the caption read. “So proud of you, big brother — you’re an inspiration and a great husband and father. ❤️ #family”

Mark, 47, has several siblings. In addition to Bob, 51, there's New Kids on the Block frontman Donnie, 50, and their siblings Michelle, 57, Arthur, 56, Wahlburgers’ chef Paul, 55, Jim, 54, Tracey, 52. (Oldest sister Debbie passed away in 2003 at the age of 43.)

