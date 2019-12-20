Mark Wahlberg posts buff photo of himself after 6 months of training

Mark Wahlberg’s chiseled body is now even more so.

The actor, who is known for his intense workouts, posted a shirtless picture of himself Thursday on Instagram, showing off the results of working out and a healthy diet.

“Six months of Performance Inspired Nutrition, Aquahydrate, and F45 training!! Clean eating. Inspired to be better, team training / life changing,” he captioned the picture.

Wahlberg, whose early morning workouts have become the stuff of legend, has taken up F45 Training, an exercise franchise in which he’s an investor and one that gained some notoriety last week after Teri Hatcher mentioned she practiced it when she posted a photo of her in a bikini as a way to celebrate turning 55.

Posing without a shirt is old hat for Wahlberg. Back in August, the "Ted" star, 48, shared a picture of himself, while also plugging F45.

"F45 results 45 day challenge," while also using the hashtag #ageisjustanumber.

Wahlberg and Hatcher are not the only celebrities to give the public a peek at their bodies. Earlier this week, Kumail Nanjiani wowed fans with a shirtless photo of himself, showing how ripped he's gotten while he prepared for a role.

"I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked." he wrote.