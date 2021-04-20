Mark Wahlberg honors late mom Alma with photo of her and all 4 of his kids

Just days after announcing the death of his mother, Mark Wahlberg is sharing a touching tribute to the beloved matriarch of his family.

On Monday night, the actor posted a sweet photo of his four children posing with their grandmother, Alma Wahlberg, who recently passed away at age 78. In the photo, Wahlberg, his mother, and his wife and kids cuddle up on a couch and smile brightly for the camera.

"Miss you grandma," the 49-year-old captioned the post.

Many of Wahlberg's fans and friends sent their condolences in the comments section, including "Saved By the Bell" star Mario Lopez, who shared the following sentiment: "Prayers up!"

On Sunday, Mark Wahlberg and his brother, actor and performer Donnie Wahlberg, 51, took to social media to announce the death of their mom, who starred on their family's reality show, "Wahlburgers," and was a regular presence on their Instagram accounts. Mark Wahlberg shared a beautiful photo of Alma on Instagram and Twitter, writing, “My angel. Rest in peace.”

Donnie Wahlberg posted a selfie with his mother on Twitter along with the following tribute: “She was always an angel. Now she has her wings. Rest peacefully Alma. As Always, your Baby Donnie #RIPAlma 🙏🏼❤️🕊😢”

He also shared a touching video montage on Instagram to honor his mother.

“I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman,” he wrote. “My mom Alma’s joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am.”