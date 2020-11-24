Mark Ruffalo to play Ryan Reynolds' dad in new movie

Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds might only be nine years apart in age, but the two actors are set to play father and son in a new film.

"The Adam Project," a sci-fi adventure from Netflix and Sundance, will star Ruffalo, 53, as the father of Reynolds, 44, and we're already pretty intrigued.

We know what you're thinking: Is Ruffalo going to be decked out in makeup to portray an older man? But according The Hollywood Reporter, the answer is no.

In the film, which is currently in production in Vancouver, Reynolds' character travels back in time to join forces with his 13-year-old self and save his late physicist father (Ruffalo), who happens to be the same age as Reynolds is in the future.

Catherine Keener ("The Croods") portrays the film's villain, who steals some pretty powerful technology from Ruffalo, and her righthand man is played by Alex Mallari, Jr.

Newcomer Walker Scobell joins the cast as Reynolds' younger self and the film also has several other all stars on board like Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner, who will reunite with Ruffalo, her co-star in the classic film "13 Going on 30."

On Monday, Ruffalo announced the news on Twitter, writing, "So excited to be a part of this already amazing cast and boss around my son, @VancityReynolds."

So excited to be a part of this already amazing cast and boss around my son, @VancityReynolds 😘 https://t.co/36hKktDRbQ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 23, 2020

"The Adam Project" is the first film for Reynolds' self-financed diversity and inclusion program called The Group Effort Initiative, which seeks to give people of color more opportunities to work on film sets.

"Making a film is a group effort, but for entirely too long that group has systemically excluded Black, Indigenous, people of color and several other marginalized communities. This is a global problem which will not be fixed overnight, but change can start locally and immediately," the website reads.

According to the site, the Group Effort Initiative will be hiring 10-20 trainees who are "Black, Indigenous, people of color or people from marginalized and excluded communities" to assist with the film.

"These new recruits will be paid and housed out of my salary and will spend their days on set learning from professionals and getting real-life experience that they can then parlay into another job and another job and hopefully a career in the film industry," Reynolds wrote.