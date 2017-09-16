Mark Ruffalo, Olivia Wilde and other celebrities remember Harry Dean Stanton

share tweet pin email

Often times, it's not the leading man, but the quirky supporting actor who gets under our skin. Harry Dean Stanton, who died on Friday at 91 from natural causes, was proof of that.

The talented character actor hit his professional stride later in life, giving memorable performances in films such as "Paris, Texas" and "Repo Man." After news of his death broke on Friday, many former friends and co-stars took to social media to pay their respects.

Mark Ruffalo posted a deleted scene from "The Avengers," writing, "Thank you for the gift of your films, your music & your being. God broke the mold on you."

So long Harry Dean. Thank you for the gift of your films, your music & your being. God broke the mold on you. Rest In Peace. Poet. pic.twitter.com/dk9xnMcSRv — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 16, 2017

Ruffalo also flooded his Twitter account with tributes, retweeting many others who had shared their own memories of Stanton.

Jon Cryer, who worked with Stanton on "Pretty in Pink" before later casting Stanton as himself on an episode of "Two and a Half Men," shared a throwback photo of the two on set.

Olivia Wilde gave us insight on what it was like to work with Stanton, recalling that he "wouldn't leave a room w/o saying, 'Love ya. Mean it.'"

Harry Dean Stanton was the definition of cool. On Alpha Dog, he wouldn't leave a room w/o saying, "Love ya. Mean it." Such a great guy. RIP — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) September 15, 2017

Patton Oswalt quoted Stanton in "Repo Man," writing that Stanton was "heading north at 110 per."

He's heading north at 110 per. #RIPHarryDeanStanton — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 15, 2017

Stephen King also attempted to quote Stanton, but mistakenly attributed another actor's line. (Like any good writer, he managed to save the tweet with a sequel.)

Harry Dean Stanton had the best line in CHRISTINE: "I'm selling' this shithole and buyin' a condo." Rest in peace, HD. You were great. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 15, 2017

George Lebay said that, played by Roberts Blossom.

Well, I fucked up. But Harry Dean SHOULD have said it. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 16, 2017

Joss Whedon shared that there was "never a dull moment" with Stanton, also highlighting one of Stanton's lesser known performances.

Never a dull moment.

Can't imagine telling him to rest. pic.twitter.com/N2gpgKGBeV — Joss Whedon (@joss) September 15, 2017

For me, Harry Dean Stanton was at peak Stanton in The Missouri Breaks. Underrated film and he quietly OWNS — Joss Whedon (@joss) September 16, 2017

Rest in peace, Harry Dean Stanton.