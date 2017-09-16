Mark Ruffalo, Olivia Wilde and other celebrities remember Harry Dean Stanton

Often times, it's not the leading man, but the quirky supporting actor who gets under our skin. Harry Dean Stanton, who died on Friday at 91 from natural causes, was proof of that.
Actor Harry Dean Stanton dies at 91Play Video - 0:32
Actor Harry Dean Stanton dies at 91Play Video - 0:32
More video
UK police arrest suspect in London subway terror attack
After subway terror attack, is this the new normal for London?
Violent protests erupt after ex-St. Louis officer acquitted of murder
President Trump: Our options to address North Korea are ‘effective and overwhelming’
The talented character actor hit his professional stride later in life, giving memorable performances in films such as "Paris, Texas" and "Repo Man." After news of his death broke on Friday, many former friends and co-stars took to social media to pay their respects.
Mark Ruffalo posted a deleted scene from "The Avengers," writing, "Thank you for the gift of your films, your music & your being. God broke the mold on you."
Ruffalo also flooded his Twitter account with tributes, retweeting many others who had shared their own memories of Stanton.
Jon Cryer, who worked with Stanton on "Pretty in Pink" before later casting Stanton as himself on an episode of "Two and a Half Men," shared a throwback photo of the two on set.
Olivia Wilde gave us insight on what it was like to work with Stanton, recalling that he "wouldn't leave a room w/o saying, 'Love ya. Mean it.'"
Patton Oswalt quoted Stanton in "Repo Man," writing that Stanton was "heading north at 110 per."
Stephen King also attempted to quote Stanton, but mistakenly attributed another actor's line. (Like any good writer, he managed to save the tweet with a sequel.)
Joss Whedon shared that there was "never a dull moment" with Stanton, also highlighting one of Stanton's lesser known performances.
Rest in peace, Harry Dean Stanton.