Jan. 23, 2019, 5:41 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

What would Kelly think of this?

Former “Saved by the Bell” actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar has revealed he once dated co-star Elizabeth Berkley.

“You're in an environment — you know how it is,” Gosselaar, 44, shared on Anna Faris' podcast “Anna Faris Is Unqualified.” “When you’re working on a set, and we were young, there's no one around, really. I mean, you work and live in a bubble.”

Gosselaar revealed on Anna Faris' podcast that he once dated Elizabeth Berkley. Paul Drinkwater/NBC

While Gosselaar was a certifiable teen hunk during his “Saved by the Bell” heyday, he said meeting girls to date back then was not so easy.

“You're in your cars and you come to set and you do your work and you're with these beautiful women and then you go back in your car,” he said. “And you're not going to school, so you don't have a lot of choices.”

Gosselaar had previously said that nobody in the Bayside gang was immune to Cupid's arrow.

“All of us dated at one point or another — it was incestuous!” Gosselaar told People in 2009. “Sometimes the girls would gang up on the guys. Tiffani (Thiessen) and Elizabeth would hate me, and then they'd hate Lark (Voorhies) because Lark was talking to me, and Mario (Lopez) was supposed to side with someone. All that stuff you did in high school, like, ‘How could you talk to him?’”

Ed Alonzo, who played Max on the popular Saturday morning comedy, has said he saw some sparks fly between Gosselaar and Thiessen.

“They kinda liked each other a bit,” he told Entertainment Tonight last year. “They liked each other a lot. It was very cute. It was hand-holding and looking over.”

Gosselaar, who stars in the new Fox show “The Passage,” has been on something of a “Saved by the Bell” kick recently. Last week, he sent hearts fluttering when he and Lopez re-created a classic photo in their version of the 10-year challenge.

Gosselaar stopped by “Extra” to promote his new series, which Lopez used as the perfect time to poke fun at him. (Note that there's cursing in the video.)

The duo then got together for a jujitsu workout.

So while Gosselaar and his co-stars may have left the hallowed halls of Bayside, the hallowed halls of Bayside haven't exactly left them.