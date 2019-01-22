Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 22, 2019, 5:24 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Zack and Slater are fighting again!

On Monday, Mark-Paul Gosselaar posted an Instagram slideshow of him and former “Saved by the Bell” co-star Mario Lopez after they got in a jujitsu workout.

“This is what it looks like when two #OldSchoolHomies beat (each) other up for an hour and a half. Thanks for the roll @mariolopez,” Gosselaar wrote.

Gosselaar also included a video in which Lopez announces Gosselaar is having shoulder surgery and “like a beast he got one in today. We rolled for like an hour and a half. Dude's like an ox.”

A few of the duo's former “Saved by the Bell” co-stars got in on the fun, too. “Ok. I can't even express how happy this makes me,” Elizabeth Berkley wrote, while Tiffani Thiessen liked the post.

Gosselaar and Lopez have been making the rounds together lately. Last week, they sent the world into a state of euphoria when they went viral with their fun take on the 10-year challenge.

Gosselaar also posted a funny video of the two of them when he stopped by “Extra” to promote his new show, “The Passage.” (Note that there's cursing in the video.)

Watching Lopez and Gosselaar after they went toe-to-toe in jujitsu is giving us some serious memories of the classic “Saved by the Bell” episode in which Zack and Slater get into a fistfight over a girl. Of course, this time around the fellas are merely doing it to keep in shape. But, hey, we'll take any reason to reminisce about our favorite Bayside hunks.