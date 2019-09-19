Zack Morris will be a part of the “Saved by the Bell” reboot. The actor who played him? Eh, not so much.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar says no one has asked him to star in the upcoming revival, set to air on NBC’s new streaming service, Peacock.

"I haven't been approached, so I'm not involved at the moment," the actor told E! News while promoting his new ABC series, “Mixed-ish.”

Fans still love Mark-Paul Gosselaar for his role as Zack Morris. NBC

Original "Saved by the Bell" stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley will appear in the reboot.

Gosselaar's comments add a layer of confusion to the reboot because Zack plays an important role in it as the governor of California who closes a slew of low-income schools, sending students to high performing ones, including his own alma mater, Bayside High. Gosselaar is puzzled that Zack remains a vital figure, but he wasn’t asked to participate.

"I find that odd too ‘cause when I read that I thought, ‘Huh, I'm on 'mixed-ish.'’ But I haven’t been approached. Honestly, that is the truth, no one has approached me yet,” the actor said.

Gosselaar, 45, says he found out about the show when a friend sent him a text message featuring an article that the show was coming out.

The cast of "Saved by the Bell" during the show's first season. NBC

And have no illusions: Gosselaar would love to be involved in a reboot, although he notes this may not be the most ideal moment for him to sign on.

“I’ve always been game. I’ve always been game, but it’s timing and right now I’m focused on my show on ABC,” he said.

Peacock will launch in April of next year, so time will tell if Gosselaar does wind up joining the project.