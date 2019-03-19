Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 19, 2019, 8:14 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Maybe there isn’t such bad blood between Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Dustin Diamond, after all.

Gosselaar recently told The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast that he doesn’t hold a grudge toward his former “Saved by the Bell” co-star, who infamously wrote an unflattering book called “Behind the Bell” that chronicled his time on the ‘90s series.

"Listen, I've worked with actors that I couldn't stand being in the room with. Dustin is not one of those people," Gosselaar said.

And what about Diamond's memoir?

"Who cares about the book? The book was fiction. I don't know what it was," Gosselaar said.

Gosselaar isn't bothered by Diamond's 2009 tell-all book. Getty Images

Gosselaar, who’s currently starring on the Fox series “The Passage,” even went so far as to say he’d be OK if Diamond walked into the studio while taping the podcast.

"(I'd say), 'Hey, what's going on, man?' Would we go grab a beer afterwards? Probably not, but that doesn't mean anything," he said.

"I don't even care about (an apology). Honestly, there's nothing, like ... I don't take any of that stuff personally, especially when it comes to work. When it comes to work you just shut all that stuff off," he added. (Diamond apologized for his post-"Bell" behavior in a 2016 interview on "The Dr. Oz Show.")

Gosselaar, 45, had told “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” back in January that he has not spoken to Diamond since 1994.

Even though Gosselaar says he harbors no ill will, don’t expect to see him and Diamond heading back to Bayside for a reunion in the near future.

“Me personally, I'm OK with never seeing a reboot ever again. I like original content," he commented on the Awards Chatter podcast.

Despite that, Gosselaar isn’t totally shutting the door on starring as Zack Morris again in a reboot.

"If it was a good product that I felt wouldn't tarnish the original product, then, yeah. I'm open to hearing anything," he said.