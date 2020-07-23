Mark-Paul Gosselaar is finally going to watch 'Saved by the Bell' for new podcast

For many years, Mark-Paul Gosselaar has been thrilled that so many fans have loved his star turn in the sitcom "Saved by the Bell." But until now, he couldn't possibly have understood why he was so popular as high schooler Zack Morris.

That's because he's never watched an entire episode of the show, which ran from 1989 to 1993 (and had some spinoff series, to boot)!

NBC

But that's all about to change, because Gosselaar has announced he's finally going to watch the show, episode by episode, and report back on it in a new podcast, "Zack to the Future."

"For years I have been asked by the dedicated fans of 'Saved by the Bell' to revisit the show," Gosselaar said in a statement reported by Entertainment Weekly. "I couldn't wrap my head around an idea that would keep the audience entertained and celebrate the beloved series we created over 30 years ago, mostly because I can't remember a thing about making it, and I am thrilled to say I have found the answer."

NBC

Gosselaar, 46, will work alongside co-host Dashiell Driscoll, who he says "will be my key to unlocking every door at Bayside, a key he assures me Zack Morris would've had. I haven't watched a single episode in its entirety since I walked off the sets in 1993. It's time to wheel that big television into class. Go Bayside!"

Well, that's quite a revelation. But we have at least one big question: Who is Dashiell Driscoll? Turns out he's a superfan who created the Funny or Die series "Zack Morris is Trash" and expert of everything about "Bell," and was even hired as a staff writer for Peacock's upcoming reboot of the series.

Marcus Ingram / Getty Images

Driscoll told EW, "I would describe my experience as very surreal It's been a really amazing journey for me and I'm so happy to be on it. ... So imagine my excitement when the phone rings one day and Mark-Paul Gosselaar is asking me to do a podcast with him! I never could've imagined when I was a kid watching reruns after school that it would lead to anything productive or fruitful for me. But it really led to so many great opportunities years later."

Get a preview of Driscoll and Gosselaar bantering in the trailer for the podcast here:

School is back in session starting July 29, and you can subscribe here.

Peacock is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.