Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd pay tribute to Carrie Fisher 1 year after her death

share tweet pin email

A year after Carrie Fisher's death, some of the people who knew her best are paying tribute to the beloved actress.

Many celebrities and fans shared heartfelt messages about Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in "Star Wars." Fisher died at age 60 just two days after Christmas in 2016, following a heart attack she had on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Among those who remembered the actress on Wednesday was Mark Hamill, who appeared alongside Fisher in the iconic franchise as Luke Skywalker.

"No one's ever really gone," he wrote on Twitter, citing a line his character says to Fisher's in the current "Star Wars" movie, "The Last Jedi." He also shared photos of them together.

Her daughter, Billie Lourd, also remembered the actress on Instagram, revealing that she traveled to Norway to honor her mother.

"Star Trek" icon William Shatner, who often engaged in playful public battles with Fisher about whose franchise was better, also shared a photo on Twitter of him and Fisher.

Craig Ferguson, who often interviewed Fisher on his late-night talk show, wrote that he will be "forever grateful to have known this most brilliant of humans," sharing a photo of the two of them together.

I will be forever grateful to have known this most brilliant of humans. #CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/PeLMj64bLS — Craig Ferguson (@CraigyFerg) December 27, 2017

And of course, Fisher's own pup remembered his mom today. "We miss you more than ever," read a message shared on an Instagram account for Gary Fisher, her beloved dog.

Many fans also took to social media to remember Fisher, sharing memories about her in "Star Wars," or thanking her for being so outspoken about mental illness. (Fisher suffered from bipolar disorder, depression and addiction.)

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd opens up about her family Play Video - 0:29 Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd opens up about her family Play Video - 0:29

A day after Fisher's death last year, her mother, fellow actress Debbie Reynolds, died. Both actresses were memorialized last spring with a shared tombstone in Hollywood, California.