Melissa McCarthy turned 51 Thursday, and while the “Nine Perfect Strangers” star wasn’t in the company of pal Mariska Hargitay on her big day, she was certainly in her heart — and on her mind, as Hargitay got up to some on-the-street antics in her honor.

The “Law & Order: SVU” star filmed herself standing in front of a halal food truck and celebrating her friend with a tasty treat.

“Hello, people!” the 57-year-old says in a video she shared with her fans and followers on Instagram Thursday. “Today is the most special day, and I’m here celebrating in New York City.”

Hargitay even addresses the birthday gal, teasing, “I’ve got a special present for you, and I want to give it to you right now, Melissa, because I love you.”

Then she throws it to the fella inside the truck, who says, “Happy birthday, I love you. This is for you — a gyro.”

The beloved actor, who brings Capt. Olivia Benson to life, then repeats that sentiment as she spins around to solicit more birthday greetings, asking those around her, “Hey, who wants to say ‘happy birthday’ to Melissa McCarthy?”

There are plenty of takers who appear thrilled to add their voices to the chorus, including some who know the star from her work in 2015’s “Spy” and others who think her name is Melissa McCartney — or “Paul’s daughter,” as Hargitay jokes.

“Anyway, I love you so much,” she adds before raising McCarthy’s birthday gyro to her own mouth and says, “This is for you, baby!”

That's good gyro! therealmariskahargitay / Instagram

It looked equal parts delicious and messy.

But most of all, it looked like the perfect tribute to a friend who, just last month, took to the streets of Burbank, California, and stood in front of a Wienerschnitzel to rally honks and prayers for Hargitay following a string of injuries she suffered over the summer.

Related: