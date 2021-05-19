Mariska Hargitay posts pic of herself with broken knee and other injuries

In the words of Capt. Olivia Benson, somebody call a bus!

A "bus" in "Law & Order: SVU" parlance is, of course, an ambulance — and Mariska Hargitay, the actor who portrays Benson, sure looks like she could use one.

Hargitay, 57, posted a picture of herself Wednesday on Instagram that showed her wearing multiple leg braces as she walked out of the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

In the photo, Hargitay wears light-colored shorts and a long jacket with a protective mask covering her face. A long black brace covers her right knee and upper thigh, while her left foot is nestled in a clunky ankle brace.

Hargitay explained in her caption that she'd recently suffered multiple injuries, including a broken knee and a torn ligament.

"#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament. It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately," she wrote, adding, "Great news is I don’t need surgery."

The Emmy-winning actor added a few funny hashtags, including #BustingPerpsWithBustedKnees #BraceYourself and #NotTheBeesKnees.

While Hargitay didn't go into detail about how she sustained her injuries, she indicated that they happened while she was on the job. When a friend reached out in the comments of the post to call Hargitay a "trooper," Hargitay responded, "Can u believe it??? While I was working!"

Hargitay's Hollywood pals also commented to wish her a speedy recovery.

"Omg!! Feel better!!" wrote pop star Demi Lovato.

Hargitay thanked the singer with praying hands and a heart emoji.

"HONEY!!!!!! Nooooooooooooo!!!!!!" wrote former "Will & Grace" star Debra Messing.

"Crazy right?" Hargitay wrote back.

Hargitay's photo of her rough time at work comes less than a month after she celebrated the end of shooting the 22nd season of "SVU" alongside former co-star Christopher Meloni, aka Detective Elliot Stabler.

Meloni, 60, who left "SVU" in 2011, now stars in the new "Law & Order" spinoff "Organized Crime." The two actors appeared together in an April episode of the show that found Stabler confessing his love for Benson.

The episode left fans wondering if a romance will blossom between the former partners — and Hargitay teased them about it even more on social media.

In an Instagram pic she posted in late April, the actor asked fans to guess with whom she filmed the last scene of the "SVU" season. She followed up with a second photo of her and Meloni hanging out in a parking garage.

"That’s a wrap. #SVU #22 #OC," she captioned the shot.