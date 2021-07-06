Mariska Hargitay just showed off her new “summer look” on Instagram, and frankly, it looks painful.

On Monday, the “Law & Order: SVU” star shared a photo with her fans and followers that appears to show she’s suffered an injury to her right ankle — just six weeks after suffering a spate of other injuries.

In the shin-down photo, Hargitay wears a compression bandage-covered cast that goes from her foot to her calf.

“My summer look,” she wrote alongside the pic. But as is often the case with her social media posts, the best — and most amusing — details were found in the hashtags she included.

Among the jokes were these gems: “#breakingnews,” “#specialankleunit,” “#castandcrew,” “#cantcatchabreak,” “#captaincrutch,” “#castparty,” “#agonyofdefeet,” “#calledabus, “#theselittlepiggieswenttotheER,” “#enjoyingmybreak” and “#wrappedforthesummer.”

While those Capt. Benson-themed puns certainly make it seem as though she’s taking this latest trouble in stride, it must feel like a step in the wrong direction for the beloved actor after the news she shared a few weeks ago.

On May 19, Hargitay posted another photo, one taken as she exited New York City’s Hospital for Special Surgery, along with a long list of injuries.

“#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament,” she wrote in the caption, adding, “It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately.”

Even in that post, she added a few hilarious hashtags, like, “#BustingPerpsWithBustedKnees,” “#BraceYourself,” “#NotTheBeesKnees” and “#YouShouldSeeTheOtherGuy.”

Here’s hoping she heals up soon and avoids anymore missteps.