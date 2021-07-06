IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11 problem-solving gadgets your kitchen needs, starting at $9

Mariska Hargitay shares pic of newly bandaged ankle 6 weeks after breaking knee

After a run of bad luck, the “special ankle unit” star joked she just “can’t catch a break.”
/ Source: TODAY
By Ree Hines

Mariska Hargitay just showed off her new “summer look” on Instagram, and frankly, it looks painful.

On Monday, the “Law & Order: SVU” star shared a photo with her fans and followers that appears to show she’s suffered an injury to her right ankle — just six weeks after suffering a spate of other injuries.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ9XGa6nJaI

In the shin-down photo, Hargitay wears a compression bandage-covered cast that goes from her foot to her calf.

“My summer look,” she wrote alongside the pic. But as is often the case with her social media posts, the best — and most amusing — details were found in the hashtags she included.

Among the jokes were these gems: “#breakingnews,” “#specialankleunit,” “#castandcrew,” “#cantcatchabreak,” “#captaincrutch,” “#castparty,” “#agonyofdefeet,” “#calledabus, “#theselittlepiggieswenttotheER,” “#enjoyingmybreak” and “#wrappedforthesummer.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQ7KRbbH30j

While those Capt. Benson-themed puns certainly make it seem as though she’s taking this latest trouble in stride, it must feel like a step in the wrong direction for the beloved actor after the news she shared a few weeks ago.

On May 19, Hargitay posted another photo, one taken as she exited New York City’s Hospital for Special Surgery, along with a long list of injuries.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPEAWYJHqcc

“#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament,” she wrote in the caption, adding, “It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately.”

Related

Pop Culture

Pop CultureMariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni wrap filming together for 1st time in 10 years

Even in that post, she added a few hilarious hashtags, like, “#BustingPerpsWithBustedKnees,” “#BraceYourself,” “#NotTheBeesKnees” and “#YouShouldSeeTheOtherGuy.”

Here’s hoping she heals up soon and avoids anymore missteps.

Ree Hines

Ree Hines is a freelance writer and editor who covers pop culture, lifestyle stories and trending news. She’s also a soul-music loving, coffee-obsessed member of both Team Cat and Team Dog. Ree lives in Tampa, Florida, and is a regular contributor to TODAY.com.