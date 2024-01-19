On 'SVU' set, Mariska Hargitay shows off her friendship bracelet from Savannah Guthrie

Mariska Hargitay showed off a sweet gift from Savannah Guthrie ahead of the premiere of the 25th season of "Law & Order: SVU."

The long-time "SVU" star shared in an Instagram video ahead of the premiere on Jan. 18 that Savannah gave her a friendship bracelet when Hargitay appeared on TODAY that morning.

"Some of you may have seen me on the TODAY show today, and I wanted to give a little shoutout to Savannah and Hoda from the TODAY show because I had such an amazing time and had such a beautiful conversation," Hargitay says in the video. "And a little shoutout to Savannah, because she made me a friendship bracelet. How about that? Because she and I are Swifties together."

Savannah's love of Taylor Swift is well known, from her dressing up as the music superstar for Halloween to sharing a cute moment with her daughter and fellow Swiftie, Vale, at a Swift concert. Trading friendship bracelets is a staple among Swift fans.

The bracelet exchange on TODAY between Savannah and Hargitay came off camera after Savannah, Hoda and Hargitay talked about the newest episode of television's longest-running prime-time live-action show.

Hargitay and Savannah also showed off the bows in their hair, including the one Hargitay wore that was inspired by a childhood photo of her famous mother, Jayne Mansfield.

Savannah then made sure Hargitay didn't leave without a little memento to celebrate the "SVU" premiere after an eight-month hiatus due to the writers' and actors' strikes.

On Instagram, Hargitay showed off the orange-and-white friendship bracelet with "TODAY" spelled out on it.

"#ThatFeelingWhen @savannahguthrie gives you a #FriendshipBracelet on #PremiereNight #SVU25 #SVU" she wrote in the caption.

Coincidentally, a friendship bracelet played a role in the new "SVU" episode.

A teen girl was wearing one with her name on it that was found by Hargitay's Capt. Olivia Benson after the girl was abducted. Benson then wears the bracelet as a reminder to pursue every angle in the desperate search for the girl.

Hargitay and Swift also have a feline connection. Hargitay’s cat is named Karma in honor of one of Swift’s hits, while Swift is a diehard “SVU” fan who has a cat named Olivia Benson after Hargitay’s character.

Hargitay also popped up at one of Swift’s “Eras Tour” concerts last year to give Swifties a look at the real Olivia Benson in person.