Mariska Hargitay returns to work on 'Law & Order: SVU' — on crutches

You just can’t keep a good officer down!

Mariska Hargitay, better known as Capt. Olivia Benson to fans of “Law & Order: SVU,” showed up on the set of the beloved crime drama Thursday as filming for season 23 got underway.

Mariska Hargitay returns to the set on "Law and Order: SVU" on July 29, 2021. Jose Perez / SplashNews

A new photo shows Hargitay still wearing the same dress she wore in the season 22 finale, a navy and floral-print design Benson had on when she and her squad, along with her former partner, Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), attended the almost-wedding of Fin (Ice-T) and Phoebe (Jennifer Esposito).

Meaning, of course, that the storyline is likely to pick up right where it left off, or at least flash back to that fateful night.

Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler and Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson in the season 22 final of "Law and Order: SVU." Virginia Sherwood / NBC

Only this time, in the new pic, Hargitay's sporting a couple of accessories that weren’t part of last season’s storyline — crutches under each arm and a boot brace on her right foot.

While viewers of the long-running series will have to wait and see if those things actually make it into the plot, fans of Hargitay already know the off-screen spoiler behind the bold look.

Earlier this month, Hargitay revealed that she broke her ankle — an injury that was just part of a recent run of bad luck for the 57-year-old star, as just six weeks earlier, she’d suffered a broken knee, a hairline fracture of her other ankle and a torn ligament.

But with friends and fans rooting for her, Hargitay is on the mend and back at work. And Benson is back in the driver’s seat, as a short clip on Instagram revealed.

“’SVU 23’ — it’s happening,” Hargitay whispers from behind the wheel in the dark scene. “Lights, camera, action.”

Just hours after the Emmy winner shared that video, Meloni took to his own account with a whisper-filled message in a post tagged to his pal.

“I hear you’re back at work,” the 60-year-old says quietly. “I hear it's very cinematic. Where are you?

Find out what the moody moments are all about when season 23 of “Law & Order: SVU” kicks off Sept. 23 on NBC.