Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are all smiles at 'SVU' wrap party

"Law & Order: SVU" fans, there's good news and there's bad news.

The bad news is that the show has wrapped for the season, so no new episodes for a while! But the good news is there was a wrap party — and former "SVU" hunk and "L&O: Organized Crime" star Christopher Meloni crashed it!

And it's almost like we were there, since he shared two fun photos of himself at the gathering, which appears to have been held on a roof deck overlooking Central Park:

After his Instagram name, Meloni wrote in the caption, "Crashes an SVU party It was awesome @therealmariskahargitay was there. Food was great. Ppl were great. The scene was groovy. Etc"

What a great group photo! Yep, we spot his former (and sometimes still) co-star Hargitay in the back left, along with showrunner Warren Leight (next to Hargitay) and co-stars Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino, among others. And who's that mugging in the lower right hand corner of the picture? Why, that's Hargitay's son August!

But wait, there's more, and it's even more good news, because it's Meloni and Hargitay grinning together:

"Hangin with friends in cool places @therealmariskahargitay," he wrote.

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay in an episode of "Law & Order: SVU" from this season. Virginia Sherwood / NBC

Hargitay and Meloni are longtime pals, thanks to co-starring on "SVU" from 1999 to 2011, when Meloni left. This year, he came back to the role of Elliot Stabler on "Law & Order: Organized Crime," which saw him frequently crossing over to "SVU" (and Hargitay, who plays Olivia Benson, to "OC"). Fans have been whipped into a frenzy over whether Stabler and Benson will become more than just ex-partners and friends, a concept that is supported by some and disparaged by others.

But whatever's going to happen between them is going to have to happen next season. 'Cause this one's a wrap!

Related: