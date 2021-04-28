Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are the gifts that keep on giving to their dedicated "Law & Order: SVU" fans.

Not even a week after one of the franchise's most monumental moments on the "L&O" spinoff "Organized Crime," the beloved duo commemorated the end of filming the 22nd season of "SVU" together with photos and a video on Instagram.

Meloni departed "SVU" after the show's 12th season ended in 2011, so Tuesday evening's posts were nostalgic gold as they symbolized the first time in 10 years the two wrapped a season together.

"So grateful for our producers, crew, covid squad, and everyone who kept us safe and employed this last year. Gratitude doesn’t quite cover it," Hargitay wrote beneath a glam selfie.

"PS. Guess who I’m shooting my last scene with..." she added, with the hashtags #SpringColors and #ItsAMarvelousNightForAMoondance, which many fans hope is a reference to a dance her character, Olivia Benson, will share with Meloni's character, Elliot Stabler, at some point — possibly at the wedding of Odafin "Fin" Tutola, who is played by Ice-T. (Fingers crossed!)

Hargitay essentially confirmed the "who" from her caption in her next post, another selfie with Meloni leaning on a car in the background.

"That’s a wrap. #SVU #22 #OC," she captioned the pic.

Meloni followed suit with a cute video of himself and Hargitay preparing to strike the perfect pose.

Name a better duo, we'll wait. chris_meloni/Instagram

"Set the hair, get the swag goin, AND pose!" he wrote. "Partners help partners wrap a season congrats #SVU22."

After last week's "Organized Crime" episode when Stabler said "I love you" to Benson, the question remains: What happens now?

During an interview last month when asked about the possibility of a romance between Benson and Stabler, Meloni said, "There's a world of possibility."

As Stabler fails to grapple with the effects of what very apparently appears to be PTSD following the death of his wife, Benson continues to ignore his calls following his impromptu declaration, which was made while all his kids were in the room. *Awkward.*

Benson & Stabler are ready to get to work. 🤝 Don't miss the epic 2-hour #SVU & #OrganizedCrime crossover event May 13 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/oXAVT5OVle — 𝐋𝐀𝐖 & 𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 (@lawandordertv) April 26, 2021

We do know, however, the two of them will team up when both shows return for another crossover event May 13.

"Law & Order: Organized Crime" airs Thursday nights at 10 p.m. ET, right after "Law & Order: SVU," on NBC.

