Mariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni tease direction of Benson-Stabler relationship in new video

Are Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler finally getting together after all these years?

An Instagram video released Tuesday to tease the upcoming seasons of "Law & Order: SVU" and "Law & Order: Organized Crime" offers a resounding ... kinda, sorta looks like it?!

Hey, that's more of a hint than we've had for 22 years up to this point, so "Law & Order" fans will take it!

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni drop hints about their famous characters in the promo video after Hargitay shared some emotional on-screen moments with Meloni during the debut season of "Organized Crime" earlier this year. Those moments included the hard-nosed Stabler finally telling Benson "I love you" in one episode.

"Here we are, Benson and Stabler back together," Hargitay says in the video.

"It just seems natural to me, it's like gin and tonic," Meloni says.

So, does that mean together together or just solving crimes together again?

"This is where it gets interesting," Meloni says. "Obviously, Stabler has feelings for his ex-partner Benson. They're doubling down on that."

"I think it's what the fans wanted," Hargitay says.

Fans have been divided for decades over whether Benson and Stabler should date. Would it be a heartwarming union of two beloved characters? Or would it kill the chemistry and romantic tension between them that so many fans have loved over the years?

"Organized Crime" showrunner Ilene Chaiken did not rule out the possibility of the famous duo going from co-workers to a couple in an interview with TODAY in May.

"Their relationship has always been a thing," she said. "I don't know what's going to happen in that relationship. In ('OC') we have the creative space to explore that relationship, whatever it is. The show spends more time in character and relationships than the conventional 'L&O' shows, so we'll get to see who they are, and who they've become to one another."

"I can't say they're going to get married and live happily ever after, which some fans would like," she added. "But we're going to spend a lot of time in that relationship. I can't imagine that the relationship — whatever it might be — will ever go away."

Any budding romance would have to take place in between Stabler infiltrating an Albanian gang, which Meloni outlined as a major storyline of the new season of "Organized Crime," which premieres along with "SVU" on Sept. 23 on NBC.

Related: