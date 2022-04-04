Mariska Hargitay shared another dreamy pic with Chris Meloni — and we can’t look away

Last year, Chris Meloni posted a photo "rehearsing" with his "Law & Order" co-star Mariska Hargitay that was so hot, it melted down their loyal fanbase.

This year, Hargitay one-upped Meloni with a pic of her own in honor of his birthday, and honestly, the steamy snap was more of a gift for the fans.

"Happy 61 @chris_meloni you’re aging like a fine wine cheers," she wrote on Instagram, along with the wine, fire and party popper emoji and the hashtag #HeStillGotIt.

In August, Meloni posted the aforementioned hot pic in response to a fan who had tweeted old photos of him and Hargitay on the set of "SVU."

"#rehearsing what @Mariska ?" he tweeted with the photo at the time.

"Are you blushing?it’s getting hot in here @Chris_Meloni," Hargitay tweeted back in response, along with a fire emoji.

In Sunday's photo, the two are seen at what appears to be a joint birthday party for Meloni, 61, and his daughter, Sophia, who recently turned 21. Hargitay is also Sophia's godmother.

Even sweeter, members from all three current "Law & Order" franchises were in attendance, including Meloni's "Law & Order: Organized Crime" co-stars Danielle Moné Truitt and Ainsley Seiger.

Camryn Manheim, who joined the cast of the recently revived original "Law & Order," also went to the party and shared a series of photos and a video from the bash.

Last week was a big week for Hargitay and Meloni's fans, as the two actors were spotted on set with Ryan Buggle, who plays Olivia Benson's son, Noah, on "SVU."

The little family Benson always wanted ... coming soon ?! Jose Perez / GC Images

Ever since Meloni brought Elliot Stabler back to the "Law & Order" universe on "Organized Crime" last April, fans have been eagerly waiting for Stabler to meet Noah. It looks like that scene may play out in an episode next month.

"Played with this one in her sandbox today," Meloni wrote Friday, along with an adorable selfie of himself and Hargitay.

These two #blessed fans with many adorable pics last week. Jose Perez / GC Images

Ryan Buggle also marked the occasion with a precious snap of himself posing with Meloni and wrote in a post on his Instagram: "Act cool Ryan, act cool."

Earlier in the week, Hargitay and Meloni also stopped by "Late Night With Seth Meyers" and explained that they're known to their fans, and each other, by multiple nicknames that include Chriska, Bensler and Marshmelon.

“Oh, Marshmelon,” Hargitay said about their most recent label. “Chris calls me Marsha sometimes. One of the many names.”

The two also re-created the moment they first met at an audition for "SVU" and discussed Meloni being “recently anointed” a “zaddy.”

“I think it’s an elderly gentleman who kind of exudes a certain athleticism, maybe sex appeal,” Meloni said.

Hargitay also exudes her own sex appeal, though she doesn’t always know it. In response to a recent scene between Benson and Stabler, she told Meyers: "I didn’t realize it came out so sexy."

“Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” air Thursday nights on NBC after “Law & Order” at 8 p.m. ET.