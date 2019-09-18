Mario Lopez said he may have to "take it down a notch" after the super-fit "Saved by the Bell" star tore his biceps while sparring and had to undergo surgery.

Lopez, 45, shared the painful aftermath on Instagram, where he joked, "Evidently, I'm not 25 years old anymore." (Note that there's profanity in one of the videos.)

The actor, who famously flexed those biceps as A.C. Slater on "Saved by the Bell," said his surgery was a success.

Lopez shared a few photos and videos of the experience. In one photo, Lopez is lying in a hospital bed. He's smiling and giving the camera a thumbs-up, while his right hand was bandaged and appeared to be purple after the surgery.

The "Access Hollywood" host received well-wishes from two of his former "Saved by the Bell" co-stars. Elizabeth Berkley, who played Lopez's love interest Jessie Spano, replied with a few praying hand emoji.

Tiffani Thiessen, who played cheerleader Kelly Kapowski on the show, also sent a get-well message.

"You need to slow the F down! Lordy be!" she joked.

Therapy is next on the agenda for Lopez. He shared a video showing himself sitting up and getting fitted for a brace. While the actor knows he might need to dial it back in the future, he admitted he might find it difficult since he's "still a kid at heart."