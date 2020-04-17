"The pop culture that's comforting me now" is a new series in which some of TODAY's favorite celebrities share the TV shows, movies, books and songs getting them through this time.

"Saved by the Bell" remains comfort TV for many of us, and Mario Lopez recently posted a cute video of his 6-year-old son, Nico, enjoying a rerun.

"He watches it occasionally," Lopez told TODAY, adding that his kids "just think I look funny" on the '90s teen sitcom. "They’ve been to the set of the new reboot we’re doing. We’re only two episodes away, so we’ll be wrapping that up."

He added, "They do watch my Netflix show, 'The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.' They love that and binged that in two days."

The "Access Hollywood" host shared how else he's been passing the time while home with wife Courtney Lopez and his three children, who also include 9-year-old Gia and 9-month-old Santino.