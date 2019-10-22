Mario Lopez kissed in the ‘90s — and is telling about it now.

“Did you ever hook up with your ‘Saved by the Bell' cast members?” someone in the audience asked him during an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” eliciting the kinds of oohs and ahhs from the audience that the Saturday morning show used to get when any of the characters smooched.

While Lopez, who now has three kids with wife Courtney, didn’t want to elaborate too much, he did say he enjoyed a real romance with one of his co-stars.

“Just as a gentleman, I’m not one to kiss and tell ever,” he said. “However, it wasn’t a hookup, but, you know, I’ve talked about this before, she was my girlfriend for a while, Tiffani Thiessen, who played Kelly.”

Mario Lopez and Tiffani Thiessen were an item in real life during their time on "Saved by the Bell." NBC via Getty Images

“Oh, wow, I didn’t know that,” a surprised Clarkson exclaimed while the audience let out a smattering of applause.

“It’s funny, ‘cause I went to regular high school and she used to wear my letterman’s jacket from my real high school and stuff," Lopez, 46, said. "But now, she’s my dear friend and it’s funny ‘cause our kids actually play together. So, we’ll get together, our kids play together and stuff.”

Talk that the stars of the show made the rounds dating one another is nothing new. Earlier this year, Mark-Paul Gosselaar said he dated Elizabeth Berkley, one of multiple romances on the set.

“All of us dated at one point or another — it was incestuous!” he told People in 2009.

Lopez wasn't only dishing to Clarkson about his relationships from back in the day, either. He took some time to have a little fun when she showed a clip of himself and a friend busting out sweet dance moves during a middle school talent show.

"That is so embarrassing," the "Access Hollywood" host said, noting he was in either seventh, eighth or ninth grade at the time.

"We thought we were fly back in the day," he joked before whipping the crowd — and Clarkson — into a frenzy when he got off the couch to perform the dance.

Lopez isn't done embracing his inner child. He'll return to his roots when he stars in the upcoming "Saved by the Bell" reboot, which will air on NBC's upcoming streaming service, Peacock.