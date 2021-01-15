Mario Lopez reached out to Dustin Diamond after cancer diagnosis: 'Praying for him'

Mario Lopez says he has "connected" with former “Saved by the Bell” co-star Dustin Diamond after a spokesperson for Diamond revealed Thursday the actor had been hospitalized with stage 4 cancer in Florida.

Lopez shared his news on Instagram Thursday night, along with a pair of photos, including one from their time on “Saved by the Bell” and another more recent picture.

“I connected with Dustin earlier this evening and although the news of his diagnosis is heartbreaking, we remain positive that he’ll overcome this. Praying for him & his family and for a speedy recovery. God Bless,” he wrote.

Diamond, 44, was hospitalized earlier this week. It wasn’t specified at that time that he has cancer.

"It's serious, but we don't know how serious yet. He’s going for testing. He hasn’t been feeling well," a spokesperson said. "He's at an undisclosed hospital in Florida. We are hoping for a speedy recovery.”

It’s not clear what kind of cancer Diamond has.

The actor is best known for playing Samuel “Screech” Powers on “Saved by the Bell,” which ran on Saturday mornings on NBC from 1989 to 1993. He reprised the character on a pair of spinoffs in the ‘90s, “Saved by the Bell: The College Years” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class.”

Diamond does not appear on the new “Saved by the Bell” reboot on the streaming service Peacock, making him the only one of the young stars from the original series not to appear in it in some capacity. His absence was explained by saying Screech and his robot, Kevin, are living on the International Space Station.