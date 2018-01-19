Mario Lopez flashes back to his disco days with hilarious retro photo

share tweet pin email

Here's how we know Mario Lopez: As the hunky A.C. Slater in "Saved By the Bell" and, more recently, as the long-running host of "Extra."

We're less familiar with his younger, aspiring disco dancer days. Fortunately, Lopez has remedied that with a fun throwback picture on Instagram that has us asking so many questions:

Based on the caption, his mother is responsible for this picture. Yet he posted it! So no headlocks for her, thanks very much.

But we have to ask: What song is he dancing to? Why is he going one way and his fellow dancers another? Who decided on Mary Jane-style white dancing flats? And most importantly, blue jumpsuits with sequins and white fringe is ... well, let's just say it's an interesting fashion statement.

Getty Images Former disco dancer Mario Lopez on Jan. 7 in Beverly Hills, California at the Golden Globes.

Lopez, 44, has been a performer since his early years; his first professional credit came when he was just 10. That's probably not much older than he is in this picture.

And we're not throwing stones: Anyone whose mom urged them into dance class as a child probably has an outfit like this.

Also, we just think Lopez is as cute as the dickens, and that's what matters.

Thanks for sharing, Mario! Got any more?

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.