On their special LA edition of Kathie Lee and Hoda, the ladies welcome Mario Lopez of “Extra,” who conducts a tour of the city’s hottest nightspots, including Good Times at Davey Wayne’s, which you enter through a refrigerator; No Vacancy, a restaurant bar that was formerly a house, then a school; and La Descarga, a Cuban-themed nightspot with a speakeasy vibe.