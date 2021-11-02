People cannot get enough of 'Sex and the City' star's antics on 'Wheel of Fortune'

"Wheel of Fortune" has never had a contestant quite like "Sex and the City" star Mario Cantone.

The comedian was in fine form during an appearance on a celebrity edition of the game show last Sunday and didn't shy away from his typical hilarious antics, which included exuberantly asking to buy a vowel and requesting Vanna White twirl like a Tony Award.

Host Pat Sajak clearly wasn't accustomed to dealing with a contestant as wild and unpredictable as Cantone.

“Do me a favor. For the rest of the show, don't behave yourself,” Sajak joked.

“Oh, I won't!” Cantone replied.

Mario Cantone had the time of his life competing on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune." Eric McCandless / ABC via Getty Images

At one point, Sajak even compared dealing with Cantone to wrangling felines. "We're having great fun tonight and my previous job as a cat wrangler has really helped me out in my efforts here tonight."

While he might have been getting a little playfully annoyed, he later shared on Twitter that there were plenty of gems the viewers never got to see.

"Some of the best stuff on last Sunday’s show ended up on the cutting room floor due to time constraints. America will never get to see @macantone and me as dueling Ethel Mermans performing 'There’s No Business Like Show Business.' But maybe that’s not a bad thing," Sajak tweeted.

Some of the best stuff on last Sunday’s show ended up on the cutting room floor due to time constraints. America will never get to see @macantone and me as dueling Ethel Mermans performing “There’s No Business Like Show Business.” But maybe that’s not a bad thing. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) November 2, 2021

Cantone had any equally gracious reply to the game show host.

"A memory that’s only ours now @patsajak You are an amazing man. Working and singing with you was a dream! Funny, witty, kind and a class act," he wrote on Twitter.

The energy at the bonus round wheel is impeccable 🤩🤗💛 #CelebrityWheelOfFortune @macantone pic.twitter.com/isrmTb9y2m — Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (@celebritywof) November 1, 2021

What did the audience get to enjoy? For one, there was the moment Cantone signaled to White with a hilarious gesture that he was watching her. White played along and indicated she was also keeping her eyes on Cantone. The hilarious exchange was turned into a GIF.

A memory that’s only ours now @patsajak You are an amazing man. Working and singing with you was a dream! Funny, witty, kind and a class act. https://t.co/odAjwcEclk — Mario Cantone (@macantone) November 2, 2021

There was also plenty of yelling of answers and of course, singing. And who could forget Cantone wearing the million dollar wheel piece like a beauty pageant sash?

I had to sing it OUT LOUD! Tonight is a Happy Halloween @celebritywof https://t.co/SHtfspzLJq — Mario Cantone (@macantone) October 31, 2021

Naturally, viewers loved it.

"Mario is the best celebrity that any game show host could ask for...always entertaining & he played for an awesome charity. He is so talented & funny....I just love him!!!!" one fan wrote.

"It was so sweet & enjoyable to watch you both together. I'm going to need to see the best stuff on the cutting room floor," another person added.

At the end of the night, Cantone, who has also been cast in the "Sex and the City" reboot “And Just Like That," walked away a big winner with $48,350 for The Actors Fund, which assists performing artists with financial needs. Of course, Cantone ended his epic run on the show with a "Dirty Dancing" reference.

"Oh, I've had the time of my life and I owe it all to you,” he told Sajak.