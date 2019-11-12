Marie Osmond says she “chipped off a piece” of her kneecap during a show last week, but won't let it stop her from taking the stage.

The singer, 60, appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Talk” to say she sustained the injury while performing at the residency she shares with brother Donny at the Flamingo Las Vegas. The injury will not prove to be a huge setback, though.

.@MarieOsmond opens up about falling a second time while performing her “Donny and Marie” show in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/4b2Rl5WmpY — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) November 12, 2019

“I’m fine. This is the last week of shows at the Flamingo. And so for those of you that have bought tickets for that last week, I will be there. Donny was so sweet. He said, ‘Marie, I can handle the last week,’ and I said, ‘I think they want to see Donny and Marie,’” she joked.

The injury will affect her mobility, but it shouldn’t have any impact on her ability to belt out some tunes.

Donny Osmond and Marie Osmond arrive at the unveiling of their star from the Las Vegas Walk of Stars outside Flamingo Las Vegas on Oct. 4, 2019. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

“It’s underneath the kneecap, I chipped off a piece,” she said. “So I probably won’t be dancing a lot, but I can sing!”

Osmond is familiar with knee ailments. Back in September, she took a tumble off the stage and thinks that may have played a part in last week’s fall.

“I’m always OK, and you know, it’s just interesting that it would be so close together. I’ve never fallen before,” she said.

“I think maybe the knee was a little bit not as strong. I probably should have been wearing my brace. But as I made that turn my boot stuck on the floor and then I wasn’t able to turn and I just went down. I’m pretty black and blue, it’s really pretty,” she joked.

“The Talk” also showed footage of the accident and Marie asking Donny for help.

“I can’t walk,” she said when her brother asked what happened. “Um, I think I broke my knee.” A surprised Donny and a backup dancer then helped her off the stage when she admitted she couldn't put weight on her leg.

Marie missed the next night's show, with Donny performing solo. The final show of the residency, which has run for 11 years, is expected to take place this Saturday.