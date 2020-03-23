While the coronavirus pandemic has inspired the masses to stay home and practice social distancing, it’s also inspired a wealth of virtual performances from entertainment acts aimed at keeping homebound audiences happy.

John Legend delivered an Instagram Live concert, Rita Wilson rapped along with Naughty By Nature and Neil Diamond not only sang one of his classic hits, he changed to words to emphasize the importance of handwashing.

And now, on and off-stage duo David Foster and Katharine McFee Foster have put on a performance of Mariah Carey’s 1993 single “Hero” in honor of health care workers — and even Mimi herself was grateful for it.

Been a lamb all my life, thanks for lifting our spirits in the toughest times - even 25+ years later, @MariahCarey. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4ktDUn8VXK — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) March 22, 2020

The musical power couple have been putting on live performances every day for fans tuned into Instagram Live. But this week, they tweeted their take on “Hero,” which Katharine explained is actually the first song she ever sang in public — for a fifth-grade talent competition.

“Been a lamb all my life,” she wrote in the caption alongside the clip, referring to the nickname for Carey fans. “Thanks for lifting our spirits in the toughest times - even 25+ years later, @MariahCarey.”

We dedicate this to all the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers - the actual heroes - who are tirelessly helping all of us in these times of despair. Much love! X — Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) March 22, 2020

In a second tweet, the 35-year-old added, “We dedicate this to all the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers - the actual heroes - who are tirelessly helping all of us in these times of despair. Much love! X”

And it didn’t take long for the icon to see the moving performance and respond.

Appreciate you so much!! Thank you for singing my song so beautifully (and of course bravo to the maestro David Foster on the piano) Take care and stay safe! ❤️❤️ https://t.co/8ZnuxNBP00 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 22, 2020

“Appreciate you so much!! Thank you for singing my song so beautifully (and of course bravo to the maestro David Foster on the piano)," Carey wrote. "Take care and stay safe!"

This isn’t the first time a fellow chanteuse has put her spin on one of Carey’s tracks for a virtual show.

Just last week, Kelly Clarkson belted out the 1990 ballad “Vanishing” from the bathroom of her quarantine cabin in Montana.