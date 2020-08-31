Mariah Carey to star in 'magical' Christmas special

Mariah Carey's fans know she's crazy for Christmas — and now she's starring in her very own Christmas special!

The superstar singer is bringing "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special" to Apple TV+ this holiday season. The new special will premiere on the heels of the 25th anniversary of Carey’s holiday anthem "All I Want For Christmas Is You," and will feature the Grammy winner alongside a star-studded lineup of surprise celebrity guests, according to a press release.

If you know me, you know I refuse to talk about Christmas before it's even fall, but I am SO excited for this @AppleTV special that I'll make an exception today only! 🎄🎄🎄https://t.co/Lm06YVy1mp pic.twitter.com/uzNIi7aHIw — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 31, 2020

Carey was so eager to share the news, she broke her rule of not talking about her favorite holiday too early in the year.

"If you know me, you know I refuse to talk about Christmas before it's even fall, but I am SO excited for this @AppleTV special that I'll make an exception today only!" she tweeted next to a headline from the press release.

Carey performs onstage during her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour at Madison Square Garden on December 15, 2019, in New York City. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MC

The special will "combine music, dancing and animation driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together."

It will be co-directed by BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton, who's helmed the Super Bowl halftime show every year since 2010 as well as the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2012 London Olympics, and Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Roman Coppola ("Mozart in the Jungle, “Moonrise Kingdom,” “A Very Murray Christmas”).

"Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special" will premiere globally on Apple TV+ later this year.