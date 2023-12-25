Mariah Carey sleighs in her annual Christmas tradition

Mariah Carey's name is synonymous with Christmas. Maybe that's because Carey, 54, always sleighs the holidays.

On Christmas Eve, the "Queen of Christmas" shared several Instagram posts of her annual holiday sleigh ride with the twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 12, she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

Morrocan rides in front of his mother, Mariah Carey on Christmas Eve. @mariahcarrey via Instagram

In one photo, Moroccan rides the sleigh in front of his mother dressed in all black winter weather wear. Carey looks radiant in hot pink fur and Chanel earmuffs and Monroe matches mom in her hot pink hoodie.

"...it's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you," Carey wrote in her caption, repeating the refrain from "Sleigh Ride," a Christmas classic first recorded by The Ronettes, that Carey covered in 2020.

The Christmas Eve midnight sleigh ride is a holiday tradition for Carey almost as iconic as her own Christmas anthems (but not quite).

Carey treated her followers to her holiday chart topper, "All I Want for Christmas is You" in a post on Sunday. In that video, the kids complain, "We don't want to do this every time!" as Carey belts out the lyrics in front of the Christmas tree.

“It’s just being festive,” Carey insists, and we have to agree. After all, who are we to argue with the queen?